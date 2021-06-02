Driving the Creation and Delivery of High Value Products for Greater Business Impact

IIBA Announces New Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis

PICKERING, Ontario, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®), the global association shaping the practice of business analysis to achieve better enterprise outcomes, announces the launch of the Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis (IIBA®-CPOA) recognizing the integration of Business Analysis and Product Ownership with an Agile mindset to maximizing value.

Ninety-five percent of respondents from the 14th State of Agile Survey report they practice agile development methods in their organizations marking an increasing demand for skilled product owners to lead, develop, and maximize value of products and services. “IIBA’s new POA program offers a framework for project outcomes to be delivered faster, with a higher impact, and more customer engagement throughout the process,” states Delvin Fletcher, President and CEO, IIBA.

For business professionals, CPOA emphasizes effective execution of product ownership responsibilities with a focus on analysis. The certification provides a new framework extending beyond the traditional, delivery-focused view of product ownership that tightly weaves agility into product development and implementation. Respondents of IIBA’s 2020 Global Business Analysis Survey indicated they are spending thirty-one percent of their time performing Product Owner related work.

LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report estimates twenty-four percent growth for Product Owner roles in the US alone. Business Analysis professionals with POA knowledge and skills are uniquely positioned to help their organization successfully transition by working as proxy Product Owners, supporting Product Owners on larger initiatives, or stepping into Product Owner roles.

“POA enables teams to deliver exceptional products and services to their customers with proven practices cultivated from a number of approaches including traditional product ownership, agile business analysis, lean product development, human centred design, lean start-up, and design sprints,” says Fletcher.

The Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis focuses on the seven domains of the POA framework. The domains discuss agile theory and describe practical, actionable concepts that can be used to drive product ownership success.

The POA framework domains:

Apply foundational concepts Cultivate customer intimacy Engage the whole team Make an impact Deliver often Learn fast Obsess about value

This new certificate program provides the opportunity for professionals to acquire essential concepts needed to navigate the challenges associated with creating successful products. This certificate helps professionals who work as product owners, support product owners in their work, execute product ownership related work, or are considering product ownership as a career path to achieve their goals by mastering essential POA skills. Armed with the knowledge of key tools and techniques including product roadmaps, value stream mapping, user story mapping, minimum viable product, and story decomposition certificate holders will gain tactical skills to improve product development processes.

IIBA’s Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis is offered in three convenient packages based on practitioner’s needs. The best value is a bundled package that includes the Guide to Product Ownership Analysis in PDF format, POA Digital Access to online modules, and exam fee at USD $345.

​​​​Starting June 1, 2021, IIBA is extending a Member exclusive exam rebate for the Certificate in Product Ownership Analysis (IIBA®-CPOA). Active Members get the IIBA®-CPOA exam at no cost (100% exam rebate) when they purchase and write the exam between June 1 to 30, 2021.

More information about IIBA’s CPOA exam rebate offer, or exam booking can be found at IIBA.org/CPOA.

About IIBA

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to supporting business analysis professionals to deliver better business outcomes. IIBA connects almost 30,000 Members, over 120 Chapters, and more than 500 training, academic, and enterprise partners around the world. As the global voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports recognition of the profession, networking and community engagement, standards and resource development, and comprehensive certification programs. For more information, visit iiba.org.

Ann Cain

Director, Communications

IIBA

ann.cain@iiba.org

(289) 275-6847

1-866-789-4422 (toll free)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire. com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 77b42b89-892e-4576-b75a- 7ef41329d699