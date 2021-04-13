IIA Signs MOU with Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance

Collaboration focuses on furthering the mission of internal audit in Vietnam

Lake Mary, Florida USA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LAKE MARY, Fla., USA (April 12, 2021) — The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), the internal audit profession’s widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Vietnam Ministry of Finance (MOF) Accounting and Auditing Supervisory Department for cooperation and collaboration in establishing and advancing the internal audit profession in Vietnam.

The IIA is the only global association for professional internal auditors. With 200,000 members in nearly 200 countries and territories, The IIA is well-positioned to support governments around the world in advancing corporate governance and risk management in their countries through effective internal audit.

In 2018, The IIA formed the IIA–Vietnam Network to support the profession by organizing a wide range of services dedicated to the education and advancement of internal auditors. On April 1, 2019, the Vietnam Ministry of Finance issued an Internal Audit Decree, which provides a legal framework for the establishment and implementation of internal audit under globally accepted standards as expressed by The IIA’s International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing.

“We are delighted to mark this historic occasion, which represents a significant collaboration with Vietnam’s government toward defining the crucial role of internal audit in the public and private sector of this important country,” said Anthony Pugliese, President and Chief Executive Officer of The IIA. “This effort will foster transparency and effectiveness in corporate governance. Both our organizations share the common goal of establishing a strong internal audit profession, and we look forward to partnering on this imperative.”

Among key benefits, internal auditors in Vietnam will have the ability to:

Gain access to The IIA’s global Standards , guidance, resources, and tools

, guidance, resources, and tools Participate in training programs across career levels

Gain access to global internal audit certifications, such as the premier Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), as well as the Internal Audit Practitioner program

Collaborate with local partners in developing and delivering training for internal auditors in the public and private sectors

“Together, we will continue to work toward our mutual goal to raise the profile of internal audit in Vietnam, strengthen stakeholders’ understanding of the value that internal audit brings to organizations, and advance the profession in Vietnam and globally,” Pugliese said.

