Ifugao’s ‘Boy Wonder’ Martin defends PBF crown Feb. 22

Ifugao's Wonder Boy Carl Jammes Martin will have his first title defense even as he stakes his perfect slate of 15 wins, 14 of which by knockout.

The 20-year-old Martin from Lagawe, Ifugao will go up against Renoel Pael on February 22 at the Mandaluyong High School gym to defend his Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight crown, barely two months after winning it from Philip Luis Cuerdo in a three-round victory at the Manila gym.

The 5'6 southpaw considered as the new Manny Pacquiao will go for his 16th win and 15th knockout in his four-year career as a professional boxer.

I will box whoever my father tells me who. I believe in him, said Martin during the sports awards here on December 30, referring to father and trainer Abel Sr. Martin was named Boxer of the Year in the annual awards, while his father was the boxing trainer of the year.

In his previous 15 fights spanning nearly four years, Martin has allowed only one boxer, Jason Buenaobra, to go the distance and finish the fight.

The fight at his hometown of Banaue on Apr. 19, 2017 for the vacant Luzon Professional Boxing Association bantamweight title saw Martin eke a unanimous decision.

Martin is a monster inside the ring that most of his opponents either floored, swamped or beaten to a pulp in an average of under four rounds.

In his fight against Cuerdo, the fighter from ParaAaque City tried to use experience in the first two rounds and successfully engaged the younger Ifugao.

But the third round saw Martin unleash a flurry of punches that left Cuerdo dazed and confused that his side stopped the match.

He is such a good fighter, very exciting and someone to watch. Malayo ang mararating ng bata (The boy will go far), said boxing promoter Brico Santig, who promoted the Dec. 21 Knock Out match at the Manila Arena where Martin took the belt.

In his first title fight, Martin will face an orthodox fighter from Matalom, Leyte who totes 23 wins, 11 losses, and a single draw record.

Pael is on a three-game losing streak, all within 2019, two of the fights were against Japanese foes in Japan.

The 11-year-veteran Pael came from a good 2018 year where he won two of his fights, but after a four losing skid, all registered in 2017.

Eleven other bouts as undercards are scheduled in the Mandaluyong fight dubbed as Fists of the Future.

