﻿If elected, Isko Moreno to build disaster-resilient mass housing

MANILA – Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to build disaster-resilient mass housing and expressed support for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) once he gets elected.

During his campaign in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte on Monday, Domagoso said evacuation centers that will ensure the safety of displaced residents affected by typhoons and other disasters are also among his priorities.

The outgoing Manila mayor said he wants to bring nationwide his projects in the capital city, like the multi-story Tondominium and Binondominium to ensure residents will be safe, however strong a typhoon may be.

“Sa tingin ko, pag ‘yung mga areas na laging binabagyo, like Samar, Leyte recently, talagang grabe nangyari at paulit-ulit na binabagyo (I think the areas that are frequently hit by typhoon like Samar and Leyte which was hit recently), I think we must build facilities to safeguard every life that we can save ahead of the disaster. So, acquiring more technology and building more facilities or ‘yung permanent na katulad ‘yung ginagawa namin sa Maynila, ‘yung (like the permanent ones that we built in Manila, like) Tondominium 1, Tondominium 2, Binondominium 1, so in-city vertical housing,” he said.

Surigao del Norte in the Caraga Region was badly hit by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Right after the typhoon, the city government of Manila sent relief operation teams to evacuation sites in Surigao City.

With the help of the Philippine Navy, Manila dispatched 200 temporary shelter partition tents, bottled drinking water, and Vitamin C supplement.

Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas Jr. gave recognition to the City of Manila and the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office for their “Odette” relief efforts.

Domagoso also advocates for the creation of the DDR to serve as the centralized government agency that will spearhead a more comprehensive disaster preparedness plan in the event of natural calamities.

DDR is among President Rodrigo Duterte’s priority measures.

It was approved by the House of Representatives in September 2020 but Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the bill still needs “heavy interpellation” in the Upper Chamber.

Under the bill, DDR will be the primary agency “responsible, accountable, and liable for leading, managing, and organizing national efforts to prevent and reduce disaster risks; prepare for and respond to disasters; and recover, rehabilitate and build forward better after the destruction”. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency