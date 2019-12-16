IELTS reappointed as a language test trusted by the UK government for visas

CAMBRIDGE, UK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) announced IELTS, the world’s most trusted language test, will continue to be accepted for UK visas that require applicants to demonstrate their English.

Following a tender process, IELTS was reappointed as an official test provider for visas required as part of UK immigration applications.

Christine Nuttall, Managing Director IELTS at Cambridge Assessment English, welcomed the announcement.

“We have a proven track record of delivering IELTS for UKVI with our world-leading security processes,” Ms Nuttall said.

“This announcement is testament to the ongoing value and trust placed in IELTS by the United Kingdom government and test takers around the world.”

“We are delighted IELTS continues to provide a gateway for people to fulfil their aspirations in the UK,” she said.

The reappointment highlights the important role IELTS plays in language testing for immigration.

IELTS is the only test trusted for migration purposes by all four governments of the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

IELTS for UVKI and IELTS Life Skills can be taken at more than 110 centres across the IELTS global network.

The UK Government visa checklist provides more information on approved tests and requirements.

IELTS has been a world-leading English language test for more than 30 years and is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

About IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test. Over 10,000 organisations trust IELTS as a secure and reliable indicator of English language proficiency for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

British Council is the UK’s international organisation for education and cultural relations, represented in over 100 countries and dedicated to building trust through the exchange of knowledge.

IDP: IELTS Australia is a subsidiary of IDP Education, offering student placement in Australia, Ireland, US, Canada, New Zealand and UK. IDP: IELTS Australia manages IELTS test centres in over 60 countries.

Cambridge Assessment English is the world’s leading provider of exams for English learners, taken by more than 5 million people in 140 countries annually.





