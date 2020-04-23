ICTSI terminals respond to mitigate Covid-19 effects

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) terminals across its portfolio, both individually and collectively, and in unity with its host communities in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, have contributed about PHP350 million to national and local government agencies, immediate communities, employees, and port stakeholders.

Enrique Razon Jr., ICTSI Chairman and President, said “aside from being a health crisis, the pandemic is causing a toll on the economic and social condition of most everyone. Through our individual and collaborative efforts, we hope to somehow reduce and limit the economic and health impact of the virus on our local communities and employees.”

Foremost for the Group was to ensure the safety and protection of its employees who keep the ports open and running so that food, medical supplies and equipment along with basic necessities are delivered unhampered.

Following strict protocols and measures dictated by the World Health Organization, International Maritime Organization and local governments, terminals are sanitized and disinfected to make for a safe working environment.

All employees are given personal protective equipment (PPE) and health and food aid aside from their expanded wage and bonus programs.

Rapid Covid-19 test kits have been deployed at a number of large facilities.

Also across its portfolio, ICTSI has continuously donated PPE, ventilators and test kits to private and government healthcare facilities, disinfectants to healthcare workers, and food and other critical supplies to truckers, other stakeholders, and vulnerable communities.

Logistical support was also given to hospitals as well as psychological support for those in need of it.

ICTSI was among the first to respond to the call of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), of which it is a member, for the business community to band together for Project Ugnayan, a feeding program for the economically vulnerable in the Philippine capital and neighboring provinces with a PHP100 million donation.

In just a couple of weeks, the project has been able to help about 1.5 million families or 7.5 million individuals.

The ICTSI Foundation has likewise provided aid to provincial hospitals, as well as to the often neglected sectors of society — the elderly and the indigenous people located close to terminal facilities.

Outside of the ICTSI Group, Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. to date has donated PHP600 million of PPE, disinfectants, ventilators and other critical supplies to government and private hospitals in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The Razon group has also retrofitted the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Rizal Stadium and the Philippine General Hospital to become Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Moreover, PHP100 million was donated for relief operations for the marginalized sector.

Source: Philippines News Agency