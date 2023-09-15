ICFCHT-SFCHT 2023: PAVING THE WAY FOR A NET-ZERO CARBON FUTURE

The 8th International Conference on Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technology (ICFCHT) held recently is an effort to promote the sharing of ideas, innovations and current research in the field of fuel cells and hydrogen technology.

Themed ‘Towards Sustainable and Net Zero Carbon Future’, the conference is held in conjunction with the 3rd Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technology Symposium (SFCHT 2023) by the Fuel Cell Institute of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

It was organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Hydrogen Energy Association (MAHE), the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia (BRIN) and Indonesia Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy (IFHE).

“This international conference focuses on knowledge-sharing efforts and serves as a platform for researchers, professionals and industries to establish and strengthen collaborations in related fields.

“The programme is an ongoing effort to drive, promote and sustain energy technology while preserving the environment,” UKM said in a statement.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, who officiated the programme, said the conference is in line with the current needs in supporting the National Energy Policy, which has set the strategic direction that outlines the key importance of the country’s energy sector.

“It is an overarching goal not only to chart our nation’s course toward energy security but also to harmonise it with the imperatives of environmental stewardship and economic resilience,” he said.

He added that the conference showed UKM’s commitment to supporting efforts to achieve a sustainable and low-carbon environment, in line with the country’s goal towards zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The two-day conference held on Sept 5 and 6 served as a platform for experts, researchers, academics and industry stakeholders to share their insights and generate new ideas in pursuit of a sustainable and low-carbon nation goal.

