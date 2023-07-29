ICE FACTORIES NEED MOH LICENCE TO OPERATE

All ice factories that operate or provide ice for business must obtain a Ministry of Health (MOH) licence based on provisions under Regulation 394A (4), Food Regulations 1985, said its Food Safety and Quality senior director Norrani Eksan.

She said that under the process and conditions of obtaining a licence, an inspection of the factory will be carried out and water and ice sampling will be done to ensure that the source of water used and the ice produced is safe.

“It is also compulsory for ice factories to carry out self-monitoring at least once a year and their licence can be suspended if the factory fails to do so,” she said in a statement today.

She said the MOH, through its Food Safety and Quality Division, was aware of the issues of illegal and suspected contaminated ice cubes as reported in the media recently which could pose health risks.

According to Norrani, there are 198 licensed ice factories with the MOH nationwide as of June 30.

According to her, 155 ice factories were inspected last year, with enforcement action taken on 17 factories, including nine unlicensed.

From January to June this year, 18 ice factories were inspected and four were penalised, including one that was unlicensed.

She said throughout 2022 until June this year, 993 ice samples were taken for monitoring and 80 per cent were found to have violated the stipulated rules.

She said owners of ice factories operating without a MOH licence can be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed for not more than two years.

She also advised consumers to buy ice from licensed factories and information on licensed ice factories can be accessed through at the http://fsq.moh.gov.my website.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency