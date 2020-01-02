ICC-CabCom endorses 12 projects for NEDA Board nod

MANILA -- The National Economic and Development Authority Board's Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CabCom) recommended 12 projects amounting to PHP557.44 billion, excluding the amount for the unsolicited proposals, for NEDA Board approval.

The approval of these projects is a pivotal step in fulfilling our thrust of fostering growth centers in the regions and expanding access to development opportunities throughout the country, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

Pernia said these are in line with the National Spatial Strategy to make cities like Metro Manila efficient and to improve connectivity between areas.

These include three new projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), seven infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and two projects of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The DOTr-implemented projects include the MRT 4 Project, EDSA Greenways Project, and the Maritime Safety Enhancement Program (MSEP).

The ICC-CabCom approved infrastructure projects of the DPWH, including the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project; Cebu-Mactan Bridge (4th Bridge) and Coastal Road Construction Project (New Mactan Bridge Construction Project); Davao City Coastal Bypass Road including Bucana Bridge Project;Capas-Botolan Road Project; and Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project.

The ICC-CabCom also green lighted the changes in scope and cost of the ongoing Davao City Bypass Construction Project, which is assisted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency; and the extension of the loan validity and implementation period, and increase in cost of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project implemented with loan financing from the Korean Export-Import Bank � Economic Development Cooperation Facility.

It also approved the unsolicited proposals for the Davao International Airport and for the Laguindingan Airport of the CAAP.

The ICC-CabCom meeting was held on Dec. 20, 2019. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency