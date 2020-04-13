IATF recommends lifting of deployment ban on Pinoy health workers

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has recommended the lifting of the temporary deployment ban on Filipino health workers with existing contracts abroad.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said this was bared during the meeting with members of the IATF-EID on Monday.

“During the IATF meeting, [they] reconsidered the policy on the travel ban on health workers. Those with existing perfected employment contracts will be able to leave,” he said in a statement.

Panelo said he sent a memorandum to President Rodrigo Duterte recommending the lifting of the overseas deployment ban on health workers with perfected contracts.

He said the resolution is subject to Duterte’s approval.

“All IATF resolutions are subject to the approval of the President. But it’s a foregone conclusion, he has not disapprove any recommendation made by the IATF,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., labor groups, and health workers earlier opposed the temporary overseas deployment ban, saying it violates the right to travel and promotes involuntary servitude.

Locsin said he would raise the issue to the Cabinet and IATF.

He pointed out that it is “unconstitutional” to ban the outbound travel of Filipino health care workers.

Early this month, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration issued Resolution No. 09, temporarily suspending the deployment of all health care workers “until the national state of emergency is lifted and until Covid 19-related travel restrictions are lifted at the destination countries”.

“It is of paramount national interest to ensure that the country shall continue to have, sustain the supply, and prepare sufficient health personnel to meet any further contingencies, especially to replace, substitute or reinforce existing workforce currently employed, deployed or utilized locally,” the resolution read.

The order was issued to ensure that the country has enough health workers amid the public health emergency.

Among those temporarily barred from leaving the country are medical doctors/physicians, nurses, microbiologists, medical biologists, medical technologists, clinical analysts, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, X-ray/radiologic technicians, nursing assistants/aides, operators of medical equipment, supervisors of health services and personal care and repairmen of medical-hospital equipment. Source: Philippines News Agency