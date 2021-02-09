IATF might tackle church crowd limits next meeting: Guevarra

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday said the government has yet to receive updated requests from church groups in connection with crowd limits on religious gatherings.

In a media interview, Guevarra said the plea to relax the allowable number of worshippers may be taken up in the next meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“At present, public religious worship is allowed up to 50 percent of venue capacity in MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) areas and 30 percent in GCQ areas like the NCR (National Capital Region). The IATF may include the request of the bishops for a higher limit in the agenda of its next meeting,” Guevarra said.

Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo earlier asked the government to consider relaxing pandemic rules and allow possible increased capacity for religious events.

Guevarra, however, said the IATF-EID has not received any formal request from any religious group.

The IATF will meet either Wednesday or Thursday, he said.