﻿IATF issues ‘updated’ protocols for inbound foreign nationals

Malacañang on Thursday said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has issued “updated” guidelines on entry, testing, and quarantine protocols for foreign nationals.

In a virtual public briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles and also acting presidential spokesperson, said the IATF amended the entry, testing, and quarantine protocols for the “foreign nationals arriving from abroad” under certain provisions contained in IATF Resolution No. 160-B, dated February 3.

Under the updated guidelines, foreign spouses and/or children of Filipino citizens and former Filipino citizens with balikbayan privilege including their foreign spouse and/or children who are not balikbayans and =traveling with them to the Philippines “shall no longer be required to have return tickets, not later than 30 days from date of arrival in the Philippines.”

“So ito po ang exemption sa requirement na kailangan ng (this is the exemption to the requirement of needing) valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or next port of destination not later than 30 days from date of arrival,” Nograles said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines allows the entry of foreign nationals coming from visa-free countries under Executive Order 408 (series of 1960), as amended, who intend to stay beyond 30 days for purposes other than tourism or leisure through an entry exemption document issued under existing IATF rules and regulations.

On the other hand, foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens who are not nationals of EO 408 countries, whether or not traveling with said Filipino citizen, or who came from visa-required countries, or who are restricted foreign nationals, may enter the country without the need for an entry exemption document provided they have been issued a 9(a) visa (temporary visitor’s visa) with the appropriate visa notation.

Nograles said all of the above foreign nationals are required to be fully vaccinated and possess acceptable proof of vaccination, except only for minor children below 12 years old traveling with their fully vaccinated parents.

A negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken within 48 hours prior to date and time of departure from the country of origin or first port of embarkation in a continuous trip to the Philippines excluding layovers, shall be presented.

“They must not have also left the airport premises or admitted into another country during such lay-over,” Nograles added.

A facility-based quarantine is no longer required but they have to self-monitor for any sign or symptom for seven days upon the date of arrival.

However, they are required to report to the local government unit (LGU) of their destination if they manifest any Covid-19 symptom.

Violators of the set conditions are required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on their fifth day, followed by a home quarantine until their fourteenth day, upon the first day of their arrival.

The LGUs of destination and their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams are tasked to monitor those arriving passengers undergoing home quarantine.

