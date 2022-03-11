﻿IATF issues new testing, quarantine rules for returning Filipinos

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has updated the testing and quarantine protocols for inbound Filipino travelers in view of the temporary suspension of the “green,” “yellow,” and “red” Covid-19 risk classifications for countries, territories, and jurisdictions.

The new guidelines, which were included in IATF-EID Resolution 160-A approved Thursday, will take effect on Feb. 10, 12:01 a.m.

In a Palace briefing on Friday, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said fully vaccinated Filipinos must present a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure from the country of origin.

Upon arrival, they will no longer be required to undergo facility-based quarantine but must self-monitor for any Covid-19 symptom for seven days.

They shall be required to report to the local government unit of destination upon the manifestation of symptoms.

Meanwhile, Nograles said Filipinos who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated should show a negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours before departure.

He said they shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day from the date of arrival.

They shall be required to undergo home quarantine until the 14th day under the supervision of the local government units (LGUs) of their destination and their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

Unvaccinated Filipinos below 12 years of age shall follow the quarantine protocols of the parent or guardian traveling with them.

Nograles said Filipinos who have recovered from Covid-19 but still get a positive RT-PCR test result may still enter the country, provided that they present the following documents:

-Positive RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days prior to departure from the country of origin

-Positive RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to departure

-Medical certificate issued by a licensed physician stating that the Filipino traveler completed mandatory isolation period for Covid-19, is no longer infectious, and has been allowed free movement and travel

Upon arrival to the Philippines, they will no longer need to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine if they are fully vaccinated,

If they are unvaccinated, they shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day, after which they should stay under home quarantine until the 14th day.

