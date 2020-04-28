IATF-EID revises list of areas under ECQ

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved revisions to the list of areas that will be placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Amending the roster of areas under ECQ was among the approved recommendations included in Resolution 29 issued by IATF-EID on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a virtual press briefing aired on state-run PTV-4.

Roque said ECQ in Metro Manila; Central Luzon, except Aurora; Calabarzon; Pangasinan; Benguet; Baguio City; Iloilo; Cebu; Cebu City; and Davao City will still be imposed until May 15.

“Ang ibang mga lugar na hindi ko po kasama sa aking mga binasa, sila po ay mapapasailalim sa general community quarantine (Other areas that were not mentioned will now be under a general community quarantine),” he said.

The entire Luzon was originally placed under ECQ until April 30 to effectively contain the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which has so far infected 7,958 individuals in the country.

Duterte on April 23 approved the IATF-EID’s recommendation to place Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, Catanduanes, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Iloilo, Cebu, and Cebu City under ECQ until May 15 since these are considered as high-risk areas.

Meantime, the GCQ, which is less stringent than ECQ, will be implemented in low-risk and moderate-risk areas from May 1 to 15.

Roque said GCQ in low-risk areas may be lifted after May 15, in case there is no deterioration in their risk level.

“Yung mga low-risk, matapos ang May 15, pupwede na pong mawala sa quarantine. ‘Yung mga moderate area na nasa GCQ pa rin, dedesisyunan po iyan kung magpapatuloy pa sila sa GCQ (Low-risk areas may no longer be under GCQ after May 15. However, moderate-risk areas that are under GCQ will still be subject to further evaluation),” he said.

Under ECQ, mass public transportation is still suspended and only essential businesses and services are allowed to operate.

On the other hand, public transport in reduced capacity and the reopening of select establishments subject to minimum health standards are allowed in areas that are under GCQ.

Under Resolution 29 approved Monday, all decisions to impose, lift, or extend quarantine in provinces, highly-urbanized cities, and independent component cities will rest with the IATF-EID beginning May 16.

“This, notwithstanding, provincial governors shall be authorized to impose enhanced community quarantine in component cities, municipalities, and barangays upon the concurrence of their respective regional inter-agency task groups,” according to the resolution.

