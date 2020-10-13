IATF asked to allow elderlies, minors to go out for ‘vacation’

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said on Tuesday he has appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to allow senior citizens and minors to go out when vacationing with their families in the city’s hotels and resorts.

“We already sent a letter to the IATF to reconsider (to allow senior citizens and minors to go out), and we are waiting for their reply,” Chan said in a media statement.

He said he could not imagine a family vacation with the children and grandparents left at home.

Chan has also issued Executive Order (EO) 2020-074 that would soon require hotels and resorts in the city to implement automated contact tracing of their guests using an electronic application that requires all visitors to download their background before they check in.

Some business establishments still resort to manual filling out of contact tracing forms, but the mayor said they only have until Nov. 30 to do this practice before shifting to the automated scheme.

Starting Dec. 1, all business establishments will have to utilize digital contact tracing.

Tourism, Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) chairperson Cindi King-Chan assured the city will continuously implement the mandated safety and health protocol in all the hotel and commercial establishments, such as wearing of face mask and face shield, and observing social distancing.

Based on the EO 2020-074, tourists and guests entering Lapu-Lapu must come from a city or town with the same quarantine level or modified general community quarantine, and must show proof that they have tested negative for coronavirus disease 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Chan said the third requirement is that tourists must have booked their accommodation ahead of their arrival.

TCHAC has been inspecting city hotels and resorts since the first week of August. The series of inspections was aimed at checking their preparations on safety and wellness and compliance with the guidelines set by the city government and IATF-EID.

TCHAC is holding the “Balik Turismo Travel Fair” on Oct. 17, which is expected to offer discounts on room accommodations and other leisure offerings by the city’s major hotels and resorts. The travel sale aims to help revive the interest of travelers on Cebu’s resort destinations. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency