﻿IAS wants cop in PNP-PDEA shootout dismissed

The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) has recommended the dismissal from the service of a police officer who was among those involved in the “misencounter” with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) near a mall in Quezon City last year.

In its report released on Thursday night, the IAS said 10 other police officers will be demoted due to violations that they committed during the shootout.

The report said Cpl. Alvin Borja is up for dismissal as he was identified as the shooter of an agent and an informant.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in September last year filed a homicide complaint with the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Borja over the death of PDEA agent Rankin Gano.

Meanwhile, the IAS recommended a one rank demotion for the other 10 police officers over charges of direct assault and oppression.

Of the 41 involved personnel, the report only carried 11 who have been recommended for sanctions.

On Feb. 24, 2021, members of the PNP and PDEA personnel engaged in a shootout in front of a fast-food chain along Commonwealth Avenue, which killed four people.

It was later learned that both agencies launched anti-drug operations at the same time.

The NBI had filed criminal charges before the DOJ over the shootout between policemen and anti-narcotics operatives.

A total of 12 Quezon City cops and four PDEA personnel were charged with homicide, attempted homicide, direct assault, falsification of official documents, robbery, and conniving with or consenting to evasion.

