﻿I get things done: Isko

Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has called on the electorate to give him a chance to lead the nation, saying he gets things done.

At the Aksyon Demokratiko proclamation rally on Tuesday evening, the party’s standard-bearer wooed the crowd gathered at the Kartilya ng Katipunan on the first day of the campaign for national bets, telling them that he always fulfills his promises.

“Maaaring mas magaling sila sa akin, pero (They may be better than me but) I get things done,” he said. “Kung sakaling ako ang pinili nyo, ang pinili nyo ay bahay, eskwelahahan, kapanatagan, at pantay-pantay na pagtrato sa bawat isa (If you chose me, you have chosen housing, schools, peace of mind, and equal treatment for everyone).”

Domagoso, who is serving his first term as mayor, said he was running for the highest post because he was “tired” of erring political families that failed to improve the lives of Filipinos.

“Ang tanong, kumusta po kayo after 39 years? Kamusta ang Pilipinas after 39 years? Sapagkat ‘yan ay isa sa mga naging dahilan kung bakit ako sumali sa halalang ito. Tutal nagbakasakali na kayo ng 39 years, ano ba naman magbakasakali kayo sa akin ng six years (The question is, how are you after 39 years? How is the country after 39 years? That is one of the reasons why I joined this election. Because you have taken your chance for 39 years, why don’t you take your chance on me for six years),” he said, referring to the Marcoses and Aquinos who have been political rivals since the 1970s.

The party’s Senate bets also threw their support for Domagoso and his running mate, Dr. Willie Ong.

Also spotted during the rally were lawyer Jopet Sison, Samira Gutoc, and Carl Balita who presented themselves and their plans should they get elected as senators.

Other supporters who came to the proclamation rally were Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce, Caloocan City District Rep. Edgar Erice, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano, Maguindanao Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu, and former secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform John Castricciones who is also running for senator under PDP Laban.

Senate President Pro-tempore Ralph Recto spoke to the crowd through a video message, saying Domagoso has accomplished much amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Ang iba, namimigay pa lang ng promissory note, kay Isko, may resibo na (Some may just be sending out their promissory notes, but Isko already has receipts),” Recto said. “Nagawa niya sa buhay niya, nagawa niya sa lungsod ng Maynila, at magagawa niya sa buong Pilipinas (He did it to his life, he did it in Manila, and he can do it for the whole country).”

Improve health care

Ong, a doctor by profession who ran in the 2019 Senate race but lost, said helping the public through his vlogs was not enough, prompting him to seek the vice presidency to further reach out to the masses.

“Kailangan ko ng pwesto para mas matulungan kayo. Hindi pwede ‘yung puro vlog na lang ako. Papano ko mapapayo ‘yung Molnupiravir, ‘yung Paxlovid, ‘yung Manila Covid-19 niya, ‘yung Ospital ng Maynila niya (I need a position so I could help you. It is not enough that I only do vlogs. How can I recommend medicines, such as Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, the Manila Covid-19, the Manila Hospital),” he said.

Part of their plan is to build 17 regional hospitals in the country, three specialty hospitals, an infectious disease hospital, a children’s hospital, and a cancer center.

The Infectious Diseases Hospital, Ong said, would cater to Covid-19 patients, as well as other diseases that may emerge in the future.

By having hospitals and medicines, he said, the country could safely reopen its borders, eventually bringing back tourists and jobs.

“‘Di pwedeng walang ospital tapos mag o-open. Reckless ‘yon (We shouldn’t open unless there are hospitals. That’s being reckless),” Ong said.

Medicines for common illnesses such as diabetes, kidney problems, and hypertension, should be given for free, he added.

Ong also spoke about improving the quality of education and raising the salary of teachers, continuing the war on drugs but focusing on rehabilitation, and looking after people’s mental health, especially the youth.

Apart from ensuring that there are psychiatrists, he said he would like the government to provide affordable medicines for mental health.

“(The) war on drugs is good. Rehabilitation, however, must be given focus. There should be psychiatrists, psychologists, to help them (former drug users) not to return to their vice,” he said in Filipino.

“Sa akin, priority ko talaga ‘yung mga anak nyo. Gusto ko masaya sila, malusog, at ligtas. Ako bahala bumili ng pinakamagandang gamot. Ako ang pipili ng pinakamagandang bakuna para sa kanila. Walang korapsyon dun (My priority are your children. I want them to be happy, healthy, and safe. I will buy them the best medicine. I will choose the best vaccine for them. No corruption),” he added.

