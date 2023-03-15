I-ACT to deploy roving patrols along EDSA Busway

The Inter-agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) will deploy 'roving patrols' along the EDSA Busway Carousel to strengthen security and serve as a deterrent against crimes within the public transport system. In a meeting between the I-ACT and the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) at Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday, HPG director Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod, affirmed the cooperation of HPG and its support for I-ACT in managing and monitoring the busway. Garainod ordered the deployment of roving patrols to boost security and act as a 'deterrent' for potential crimes. Deputy I-ACT chief, retired Colonel Isaias Espino, said the busway was created to make travel easier for the public along EDSA through authorized buses that were given a 'special permit' by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). Espino said the use of the busway by emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks is necessary. 'Gayunpaman ay hindi nila ito kinakatigan dahilan baka lang sila maipit sa eksaktong lanes lalo na kapag 'rush hours' na kung saan ay humahaba ang pila ng mga bus sa mga busway Stations (However, these emergency vehicles do not use the busway exclusively because they may end up getting stuck especially during rush hours),' the I-ACT said. They also discussed the protocols of using the busway for the vehicles of foreign delegates that are sometimes allowed to pass through the busway, especially during meetings held in Metro Manila. Such protocols are meant to manage a smooth vehicular flow along EDSA during these events. During the meeting, the importance of communication between the two agencies and other partner agencies such as the Philippine Coast Guard and MMDA was also discussed to further improve the performance of their duties in the busway. It resulted in expanding the line of communication through the deployment of HPG monitoring at the MMDA Metro Base, where PCG and I-ACT personnel are also assigned. Also present at the meeting were I-ACT Operations head, Lt. Col. Ed Cayetano (ret.); Busway Commander Col. Ferdinand Villanueva (ret), I-ACT Administrative Officer Rayson Dela Torre, Col. William Segun, Col. Rommel Batangan, Maj. Eduardo Untalan II, Lt. Col. Joel Casupanan, and Lt. Col. Salvador Solana.

Source: Philippines News Agency