Hyundai’s December 2019 sales in PH up 2.9%

Korean car assembler Hyundai grew its sales in the Philippine market by 2.9 percent year-on-year in December 2019, its official distributor here Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) reported Wednesday.

HARI sold a total of 3,163 units in December 2019 from 3,074-unit sales in the same month in 2018.

The overall growth was supported by the 8.51-percent increase in sales of passenger cars last month, selling a total of 1,645 units compared to December 2018's sales of 1,516 units.

Commercial vehicle sales also went up by 1.71 percent to 119 units in December 2019 from 117 units a year ago.

On the other hand, sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 2.91 percent to 1,399 units last December from 1,441 units in the same month in 2018.

For the full year of 2019, HARI sales decreased by 6.1 percent to 33,763 units from 35,956 units in 2018.

Both passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments registered decrements of 10.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Passenger cars sold a total of 17,761 units in the previous year from 19,505 units in 2018, while light commercial vehicle sales went down to 15,095 units in 2019 from 15,496 units in 2018.

Hyundai's commercial vehicle sales surged by 63.4 percent to 907 units in 2019 from 555 units in the previous year.

We are very excited to start the new decade with the introduction of innovative models that will disrupt certain segments and offer customers more and better choices. We shall also carry on with our aggressive PC and CV network expansion to serve high growth corridors across the country, HARI President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency