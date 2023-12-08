Hunter Biden Indicted on Nine Federal Tax Charges

California: A federal grand jury in California has indicted Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, on nine separate counts related to tax crimes, as confirmed on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hunter Biden is accused of a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least USD 1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes for the years 2016 through 2019. He is also alleged to have evaded tax assessment for the year 2018 by filing false returns. The indictment includes three felony counts encompassing tax evasion and filing a false return, along with six misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes. This development marks Biden's second indictment under special counsel David Weiss, amidst increasing examination of his financial activities. The indictment elaborately details the prosecutors' allegations, asserting that Biden undermined his company's payroll and tax withholding process by withdrawing millions outside of this system. Prosecutors also claim that Biden chose to spend millions on a lavish lifestyle instead of settling his tax obligations. Court documents reveal that Biden earned around USD 7 million between 2016 and 2020. If found guilty, he could face up to 17 ye ars in prison. The investigation by the special counsel into Hunter Biden's dealings continues.