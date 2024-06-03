Hunt on vs. 4 more inmates who bolted Bulacan jail

MANILA: A manhunt is underway for four more inmates who escaped from the jail facility of the San Jose Del Monte City Police Station in Bulacan province. Initial information from the Bulacan Police Provincial Office said the jail's duty custodial officer discovered the incident at about 3 a.m. Sunday, during a routine accounting of detainees. Master Sgt. Rod Pating, case investigator, said the inmates destroyed the metal window rail of their jail using a steel saw. "Base sa mga na-recover na pieces of evidence dun mismo sa tinagusan nila, meron silang mga gamit na tela, maaaring ung steel saw binalot nila ng cloth, para ma-minimize ung ingay (Based on the recovered pieces of evidence from where they escaped, they used a cloth, it is likely that they used the cloth to wrap the steel saw to minimize the noise it creates)," Pating said in an interview. Four other inmates have been recaptured by authorities. Pating, meanwhile, said the two police jail guards have been relieved from their posts pending invest igation on possible administrative charges against them in connection with the incident. Source: Philippines News Agency