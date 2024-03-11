Hunt on for killers of police intel officer in Gensan City

Police have launched a massive manhunt for those who ambushed and killed a police intelligence officer in General Santos City on Sunday night. In a statement Monday, Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., city police director said local authorities have also coordinated with other police units in South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces to help track the killers of Cpl. Ricky Mendoza Gomez. Gomez, an intel officer assigned to North Cotabato province, was driving his motorbike when ambushed at 6 p.m. by gunmen on board a motorbike using an M16 rifle, based on empty shells recovered at the crime scene. Olaivar said Gomez is in General Santos City because he is one of the participants of the Intelligence Basic Course at the police's Regional Training Center in Barangay Apopong. Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Source: Philippines News Agency