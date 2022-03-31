﻿Hunt on for killers of 4 family members in S. Kudarat

Amassive manhunt is underway against three suspects believed to be behind the killing of a family of four in the coastal Lebak municipality, police said Thursday.

Joint military-police tracking teams are also coordinating with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) after reports indicated that those involved in Wednesday’s attack were MILF members, Maj. Joel Martinez, Lebak police chief, said.

Martinez identified the victims as Jimmy Lapat Capiceño Sr., 59, his wife Aida, 58, and two of the couple’s young grandchildren, all of Barangay Datu Karon.

Martinez said another grandchild was injured and is undergoing medication at a district hospital in Lebak.

“The surviving grandchild went into hiding after the shooting and showed up to authorities hours later. Relatives are now taking care of him,” he said.

Quoting witnesses, Martinez said the attackers were identified as Den Den Rakman Saludin, Dex Datumanong, and another suspect who all belonged to the 104th MILF base command.

The suspects, police said, arrived at the victim’s shanty and requested several glasses of coffee. For still unknown reasons, the gunmen fired on the unsuspecting victims.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, the Soccsksargen police director,has directed the Lebak police to immediately file charges against the suspects.

He said they are also coordinating with Ustadz Wahad Husain, an official of the MILF ceasefire panel, for the possible arrest of the suspects.

