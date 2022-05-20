Hunt on for killers of 2 siblings in Maguindanao ambush

A manhunt is underway for the killers of two siblings, one of them a minor, in the Maguindanao town of Datu Odin Sinsuat Thursday morning, police said.

Lt. Colonel Asser Balindong, Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief, identified one of the fatalities as Jaafar Guiamad, 32, who succumbed to death with his young brother due to multiple gunshot wounds.

“We have dispatched tracking teams and set up additional checkpoints around town following the incident,” Balindong told reporters in an interview.

The victims were on board two separate motorbikes when ambushed by the gunmen riding in tandem on a motorcycle at past 11 a.m. in Barangay Bugawas of the town.

Police found empty shells for an M16 rifle at the crime scene. Probers said the incident could have been triggered by a “rido” (family feud) which is common in town.

Since January, at least 10 cases of shooting incidents have occurred in Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Balindong appealed to the public to support the police campaign against loose firearms and the presence of gunmen in their communities to help contain the spate of killings.

Source: Philippines News Agency