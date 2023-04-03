Hunt on for 10 inmates who bolted Pasay jail

Police authorities have launched a manhunt against 10 inmates who escaped from the Malibay detention facility in Pasay City early Monday.

In a press statement, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said he has directed the Southern Police District (SPD) to form tracker teams to capture the inmates within 48 hours.

"I have ordered the relief of PMaj. Jerry Sunga, commander of the Malibay Sub Station 6, and the designated jail officer to give way to an investigation. I have also ordered PCol. Ronald Laoyan, acting director of the Regional Internal Affairs Office, to conduct a motu propio investigation on this incident," Okubo said.

SPD director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft said the 10 persons under police custody (PUPC) facing different charges escaped from the jail facility located in Barangay 152, Malibay, Pasay City by cutting through metal grills that were discovered around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The escapees were identified as Richard Dela Cruz, Carlo Benavidez, Christian Salvatierra, Norman Deyta, Joey Hernandez, Eden Garcia and Joseph Osorio, all facing drug charges; Tirzo Galit and Joshua Panganiban, who are facing robbery charges; and John Michael Cabe, who is facing car theft charges.

Initial investigation disclosed that three of the prisoners managed to break the iron bar of the main facility and held and mauled the duty jailer and took his service firearm, cash money and assorted keys of the jail.

“Kung mayroon man kayong impormasyon sa kinaroroonan ng mga nabanggit na tumakas ay ipagbigay alam agad sa pinakamalapit na istasyon ng pulisya. Maari rin po ninyo itong ireport sa mga numerong (If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, please immediately inform the nearest police station. You can also report it in the numbers) 09568005277 (Globe), 09985987922 (Smart) Pasay TOC at DTOC sa numerong 09173661036,” Kraft said.

Source: Philippines News Agency