Hungary eyes water technology cooperation with DND

MANILA: Hungary is eyeing a water technology cooperation agreement with the Department of National Defense (DND).

This was announced during the courtesy call of Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines, Titanilla Tóth, to DND officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. last Dec. 12.

“(Tóth) rendered a courtesy call to take up water technology cooperation (with Faustino),” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement Tuesday night.

He also said the two officials took stock of the “continuously growing overall bilateral cooperation between the Philippines and Hungary” which will celebrate its 50th year anniversary of diplomatic ties this coming 2023.

“It was recalled that Hungary previously donated mobile water purification systems to the Philippines, to support the provision of potable water to communities in need during or in the aftermath of disasters, including natural calamities,” Andolong said.

He added that the two parties exchanged updates on the plan of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, through the Office of Civil Defense, to acquire 16 additional mobile water treatment units from Hungary.

“The said machines are envisioned to be deployed to various regions of the country. Both sides committed to working towards materializing the said project,” Andolong said.

Both Faustino and Tóth also briefly exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war and the South China Sea issue.

PH, Australia defense ties strong as ever

Meanwhile, defense cooperation between Australia and the Philippines have remained strong and continue to improve despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

This developed after Faustino received Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Hae Kyong “HK” Yu, during her introductory call which was held at the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue Lounge, DND Building last Dec. 12.

“As status of visiting forces agreement (SOVFA) partners, both sides remarked on the robust bilateral defense cooperation which was upheld despite the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and committed to deepening existing lines of efforts while exploring new areas of potential partnerships,” Andolong said.

In the meeting, Faustino reiterated the Philippines’ support for the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security arrangement and expressed appreciation for Australia’s ardent support for the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Award.

“The two sides agreed on the importance of adhering to a rules-based order to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Andolong said

Source: Philippines News Agency