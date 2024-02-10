Hundreds of riders circumnavigate Mindoro Island in tourism push

CALAPAN CITY: Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the 500-kilometer Mindoro Island Loop Motorcycle Adventour on Saturday as part of efforts to unify the tourism programs of the two provinces in Mindoro Island. The riders took off from this city at 5 a.m., according to Oriental Mindoro Tourism officer Dhon Calda. Participants were required to make stopovers at certain tourist attractions. 'This (Motorcycle Adventour) is really part of our One Mindoro approach to tourism. During the stops, they took photos to drum up attention for local tourism via social media,' he told the Philippine News Agency. In this province, the riders made pit stops at Puerto Galera, the province's diving capital; Oriental Mindoro Heritage and Cultural Center; and the 365-meter long Lisap Bridge in Bongabong town. In Occidental Mindoro, they stopped at San Jose town, the American forces' second landing site in the Philippines during World War II; and at Abra de Ilog, a former settlement founded by Spanish religious mis sionaries in the early 17th century, among other places. Jude Cruz from Roxas, Oriental Mindoro made it first to the finish line after five hours, 54 minutes and 50 seconds. Calda said the ride may take up to 12 hours for some participants. Source: Philippines News Agency