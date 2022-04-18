﻿Hundred Islands welcomes 27.6K Holy Week visitors

The Hundred Islands National Park (HINP) here recorded some 27,578 tourist arrivals from April 14 to 17, or during the Holy Week.

In a phone interview on Monday, city tourism officer Miguel Sison said of the total number, 5,424 were logged on Maundy Thursday, 8,898 on Good Friday, 9,452 on Black Saturday, and 3,804 on Easter Sunday.

“Most of the tourists are domestic and were from the National Capital Region,” he said.

Sison said the park generated a total of PHP2.1 million income from the tourists in the last four days.

He said there were few recorded incidents, such as piercing by sea urchins and stonefish, and one heatstroke incident.

The park has implemented the drop and pick scheme with their boat for rentals to accommodate all the tourists, he added.

Sison said that prior to the Holy Week, the Department of Tourism Ilocos regional office and the Alaminos City Tourism Office conducted training for home-stay accommodations personnel.

“The trainees immediately were able to apply what they have learned due to the influx of tourists,” he said.

Sison earlier said the number of tourists in the HINP has started to pick up since the province was placed under Alert Level 1 status in March.

