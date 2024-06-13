HUMAN CRISIS IN PALESTINE A MODERN ERA TRAGEDY – DR MUHAMMED

MAKKAH, Secretary-general of the World Muslim League Dr Muhammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa today described the killing of thousands of innocents in Gaza as a humanitarian calamity in the modern era that should be resolved as soon as possible by the international community. He said the Israeli occupation forces' aggressions on Palestine through land, sea and air had so far killed 37,202 and wounded 84,932 people, mostly women and children, and caused growing outrage across the world. 'I do not believe that this is happening. It should not have happened to anyone in our modern era after the establishment of the United Nations (UN) charter and world order. 'We pray to Allah SWT to end this tragedy, restore justice to its proper place, and preserve a just and comprehensive peace,' he said during a meeting with a group of international media representatives at the World Muslim League headquarters here. The meeting was part of the programmes attended by 21 journalists and photographers from 10 news agencies covering t his year's hajj season at the invitation of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). On the role of the Muslim community in supporting the Palestinians' struggle, Muhammed said Muslims around the world need to unite and be the voice of the Palestinians. By being united, he said the voice of Muslims will be heard and respected more at the international level. As for the World Muslim League, he said it would continue playing its role in building a bridge between eastern and western countries through dialogue, which is hoped to also contribute to world peace, including in Palestine. Source: BERNAMA News Agency