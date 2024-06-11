HRD CORP COLLABORATES WITH JAPANESE COLLEGE IN PROFESSIONAL CARE TRAINING

KUALA LUMPUR, The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shuto Iko College of Medical Care and Welfare for cooperation in professional care training and certification. HRD Corp in a statement said that the MoU, inked during the Human Resources Minister Steven Sim's visit to Japan recently, would enable HRD Corp to offer elderly care professional certification courses to Malaysians in addition to obtaining training technology and elderly care certification from Japan. 'Through this collaboration, HRD Corp will also identify and equip Malaysian trainers and training providers to enable them to offer Shuto Iko curriculum and certification programmes in the future,' it said. Meanwhile, Sim was quoted in the statement as saying that the cooperation complements the government's efforts to invest and regulate the care economy, given its potential to contribute between 10 and 39 per cent of a country's gross domestic product (GDP). 'This MoU will rec ognise the (elderly care) job as a formal job that benefits our society and economy, I hope Malaysians will explore professional job opportunities in this sector,' he said. HRD Corp chief executive Datuk Shahul Dawood said the agency under the Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to continue to expand its offer to all Malaysians through a partnership with Shuto Iko College of Medical Care and Welfare. 'According to the International Labor Organisation (ILO), the care sector is growing in all regions and is expected to create more jobs in the coming years,' he said. Shuto Iko College of Medical Care and Welfare is one of nine faculties under the Japan Education Foundation that focuses on care training, through professional certification courses using the latest technology. The institution provides short and long-term professional certification courses recognised by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to high school graduates. Source: BERNAMA News Agency