HqO and Building Engines Announce Prism Integration to Deliver World-Class Workplace Experiences

Leading Technologies Combine to Create a Better User Experience for Commercial Tenants and Operators

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HqO and Building Engines , the world’s leading workplace experience and building operations companies, today announce they are furthering their partnership through integrating Building Engines Prism with the HqO Workplace Experience Platform. The news follows the companies’ initial partnership announcement last year, and enables workplace experience managers of commercial real estate (CRE) companies to increase operational efficiency and tenant satisfaction through key building app features like work orders and visitor registration.

Released in 2020, Prism is Building Engines’ next-generation platform for CRE operations and performance. Prism’s modern design and broad feature set empower property teams with the breadth of capabilities needed to elevate building performance, boost tenant satisfaction, and increase net operating income (NOI). Property managers and engineers can use Prism to streamline the management of every aspect of building operations.

“We are proud to add Building Engines Prism capabilities to the HqO Workplace Experience App,” explains Thijs van de Burgt, Vice President of Product at HqO. “Our API integration enables a native user interface for tenants, and adds one of the world’s leading work orders and visitor registration technology providers to HqO’s offering. Together, we will continue to enhance the workplace experience for owners and operators of commercial properties.”

Through this partnership, companies can better leverage their investments in both HqO and Building Engines. The HqO-Building Engines integration will offer the following, on top of the original Building Engines product:

Work orders management : Tenants can create new work orders, see existing work orders, and receive status updates or questions about a certain work order, all in the HqO Workplace Experience App. The experience is guaranteed to be seamless, as it is built through an API integration and offers key administrative and analytics access through the Prism web platform. Additionally, Prism offers the option to grant access to select users per tenant, instead of allowing just anyone to create work orders. This helps keep the process of adding a work order convenient and fast, leading to higher tenant satisfaction overall.

: Tenants can create new work orders, see existing work orders, and receive status updates or questions about a certain work order, all in the HqO Workplace Experience App. The experience is guaranteed to be seamless, as it is built through an API integration and offers key administrative and analytics access through the Prism web platform. Additionally, Prism offers the option to grant access to select users per tenant, instead of allowing just anyone to create work orders. This helps keep the process of adding a work order convenient and fast, leading to higher tenant satisfaction overall. Secure visitor registration: Tenants can add visitor and visit information, create group visits, and edit or cancel visits anytime through the HqO Workplace Experience App. This API integration keeps the workflow seamless and efficient, and grants visitor registration access to property teams through the Prism web platform. It ultimately streamlines the visitor process, leading to a great experience for both the visitor and the tenant.

“At Building Engines, it’s long been our mission to create exceptional experiences for everyone in every building – from tenants and visitors to property managers and engineers,” said Daniel Russo, Chief Product Officer at Building Engines. “Our preferred partnership with HqO represents another exciting milestone on that path. This advanced integration provides CRE investors and operators with the most powerful solutions for elevating the tenant experience in workplaces worldwide.”

This news follows a series of strategic investments in HqO, with the most notable being from JLL, which acquired Building Engines in November 2021. Both JLL and Building Engines can now directly sell HqO, offering a streamlined solution to a broader customer base — including the new Building Engines Prism integration. HqO’s extended product capabilities will enhance the workplace experience for new and existing customers, empowering them to streamline their workplace processes through popular and preferred third party technologies.

To learn more about the HqO-Building Engines integration, register for a live demo and webinar on September 22nd, 2022 at 12PM EST: https://www.hqo.com/resources/ events-webinars/how-to- increase-workplace-efficiency- and-tenant-satisfaction/

About Building Engines

Building Engines, a JLL company, improves net operating income across the world’s most successful commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios. Our customers increase revenue, deliver the best occupant experience, and reduce operating costs with Prism – the industry’s most innovative and powerful building operations platform. Today, more than 1,000 customers—including Beacon Capital Partners, Brixmor, and SL Green—rely on Building Engines to manage critical operational needs across more than four billion square feet and 35,000 properties worldwide.

About HqO

HqO is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 250 million square feet in 25 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.hqo.com/ .

Primary Contact: Kristin Concannon

Phone: 833-225-5476

Email: kristin.concannon@hqo.co