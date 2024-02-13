HPG doubling efforts vs. illegal blinkers, sirens

The regional head of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) vowed to run after users of blinkers and sirens, locally called 'wang-wang,' installed in unmarked vehicles. Col. Wilbert Parilla, head of HPG-Central Visayas based in Cebu, said Presidential Decree (PD) 96 makes it illegal for private vehicles to install blinkers, sirens and other related device. 'We should make it clear that PD 96 has penalties for unauthorized or improper use of an emergency device such as sirens, blinkers and doom lights,' he said during the media forum Open Line here Tuesday. The exception, Parilla said, is when the vehicle where the blinker or siren is installed is for the police and military service, fire, and emergency purposes. Parilla also underscored that politicians are prohibited from using blinkers and sirens. 'But they (politicians) are allowed to have escorts. For example, the President has a package of escorts from the police, fire, and ambulance but the President's personal vehicle itself is not allowed to have blinke rs and sirens,' he said. Under PD 96, first-time offenders will not face any penalty but the blinker or siren will be confiscated. Second-time offenders will face a criminal liability with an imprisonment of six months. A third offense will result in revocation of the driver's license, but those who will get a temporary operator's permit (TOP) in any stage of offense will be slapped with an administrative fine of PHP5,000. TOP serves as a temporary driver's license until the fine and/or penalty has been settled. It is valid for three days (72 hours) following the citation of the driver. On Feb. 8, the Cebu City police filed a murder case against Aaron Karl Tan, whose sports utility vehicle with a blinker allegedly hit and killed Jeslar Uriel Larumbe near the Redemptorist Church area on Feb. 4. Source: Philippines News Agency