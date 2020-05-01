How volunteers came together for relief efforts in E. Samar

While the local government of Borongan City, Eastern Samar continues to keep its guard up against the entry of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the area, relief volunteers have come together to give assistance to poor communities hard-hit by the health crisis.

The volunteers, who are alumni of the Eastern Samar National Comprehensive High School (ESNCHS), banded together on April 19 to provide food packs to remote areas in the city, which include the villages of Canyupay, Cabalagnan and San Gregorio.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our volunteers and to the people that made this donation drive possible! You are true heroes, our true warriors and we are happy that because of your help, we saw laughter and smiles in the faces of our fellow Boronganons,” the “Magkaurusa Drive 2020” group wrote on Facebook.

The group also provided medical supplies including soap, alcohol, and washable face masks to Arteche District Hospital and the Women’s Health Department at the Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital.

The amount of their donation drive has reached over PHP130,000 as of April 26.

Meanwhile, another ESNCHS batch provided food packs and bottled water to men in uniform manning checkpoints, barangay responders and other volunteers on April 25.

Alumni of the Eastern Samar National Comprehensive High School’s Batch 2012 pose for a photo with front-liners in Borongan City, Eastern Samar after their food distribution activity on April 25, 2020. The group said it will continue providing assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (Contributed photo)

“Thank you for taking care of us. Thank you for risking your lives. You risk your health everyday to ensure that our everyday routine can still be bearable and normal. Thank you for doing all that you can during this time,” the ESNCH Batch 2012 group said in a post.

The group also expressed solidarity to the front-liners hard at work amid the general community quarantine imposed in the city.

“You are the people that give us hope during this time. Please know that your sacrifices will not go unnoticed and is very appreciated. Our front-liners are our modern-day heroes who deserve our gratitude,” the group added.

Both groups slated more activities dedicated to underserved communities and remote areas in the city.

As of May 1, Borongan still has no confirmed case of Covid-19.

The provincial government of Eastern Samar earlier acquired eight new high-end ambulances to boost medical emergency response amid the pandemic.

The Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital received two units, while the district hospitals in the towns of Arteche, Oras, and Taft each received one ambulance.

One unit each was also intended for Felipe Abrigo Memorial Hospital in Guiuan, Albi Duran Memorial Hospital in Balangiga, and the provincial governor’s office.

Source: Philippines News Agency