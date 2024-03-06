How PH’s 1st village scouting unit transformed an entire community

LEGAZPI: In 2006, at the age of six, Jubille Marlourd Lucena was introduced to the world of KAB (Kabataang Alay sa Bayan) Scouting. Clad in his white t-shirt, khaki shorts, matching yellow cap, and neckerchief, with the wooden carabao proudly hanging around his neck, the boy made a solemn pledge to uphold duty, service and moral integrity to God and country. Fifteen years later, his steadfast commitment to the Scout Honor and Law would lead to the establishment of the first village-based scouting unit in the Philippines and even in the Asia-Pacific Region, the Boy Scouts of the Philippines Coro-Coro Scouting Unit in Tiwi town, Albay province, in 2021. This trailblazing effort would also earn him recognition as one of the recipients of the Messengers of Peace Heroes award, bestowed by the World Organization of the Scout Movement in the same year. From the initial 38 registered young scouts when it was first inaugurated on March 5, 2021, to the 80 robust scouts of today, Lucena is the symbolic embodiment th at the world can be a better place, one badge at a time. Agents of change Born and raised in his native village, Coro-Coro, Lucena, now 23, witnessed firsthand how apathy and a lack of civic and social consciousness compounded by poverty are the ultimate stumbling blocks for youth development. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, I noticed the harsh realities faced by the children in our village. Poverty dictated their daily lives, and it became commonplace for children to lack support for their education. Dropping out of school was normalized, even for those who excelled academically, as financial constraints hindered their opportunities and deprived them of the chance to dare to dream for a better future," he said. The Coro-Coro Scouting Unit was founded with the support of the village's Sangguniang Kabataan. In its initial stages, the unit provided capacity-building activities, teaching practical survival and leadership skills to awaken among the scouts a strong sense of servitude. Empowered to become chan ge agents, it was not long before it was mobilized for community relief and disaster operation assistance, particularly during the pandemic. One of the legacies of the organization founded by Lucena is its commitment to supporting out-of-school youths (OSYs) to pursue learning via the Alternative Learning System (ALS). "When we started, we had about five OSYs, many of whom had to leave school due to the need to support their families. Now, we have no more OSYs; all of them are enrolled in ALS," he said gleefully. In retrospect, Lucena said that while he was aware that he was making history since scouting units are often school-based, he did not expect that his village-based unit would garner international recognition. "Our activities undertaken in Coro-Coro caught the attention of the Asia-Pacific Support Centre of the World Scouting Movement. This enabled us to avail of the Ticket to Life Project financial grant, where we receive USD1,500 to finance activities for our scouts," he said. Ripple effect Ov er the years, Lucena has received numerous awards. Aside from his international recognition in 2021, he also bagged the Tibay Tiwinhon Award for Outstanding Natives of Tiwi in 2022. In 2017, he was hailed as one of the Ten Outstanding Boy Scouts of the Philippines. More than the accolades, however, Lucena revealed that the greatest reward is knowing that he has created a ripple effect among his unit members. "I don't see myself as the best, but what I do have is a strong desire to support the youth to the best of my abilities," he said. Christian Catedral, 18, recalled how Lucena encouraged him to go back to school via ALS. Forced to quit school when he was in Grade 4 to help his grandmother with their daily needs, this rover scout said he is determined to finish his studies to uplift their economic condition. Elderly Lilia Cornel had nothing but praise for the scouting unit. "Being part of the scouting movement has significantly improved my grandchildren's character. They have imbibed proper values an d taken initiative in doing their household chores. Above all, they have learned the importance of respecting others," she said in the vernacular. For Lucena, who has dedicated his life to empowering the youth, creating ripples of change is possible if one is driven to turn one's advocacy into action. "To those aspiring to walk the path I've taken, aim to surpass my achievements and endeavors. Don't dwell on self-doubt or concern yourself with others' opinions. Have faith in your capabilities. Serve the youth, the community, and the nation with unwavering bravery and courage," he proudly said. Source: Philippines News Agency