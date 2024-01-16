Housing for informal settlers to rise along San Juan River

MANILA: A housing area for informal settler families will rise along the easement of San Juan River. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said the river easement would serve as a showcase area for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program and the Pasig River Urban Development Project. 'On this site will rise housing for informal settler families in the area. Along with the project is the rehabilitation and beautification of tributaries connected to the Pasig River, anchored in reviving the glory days of the river,' he said. The housing project is expected to benefit about 3,000 families. In a news release, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said a linear park would be established along the easement of San Juan River in Barangay Batis to sustain solid waste management practices along waterway easements. MMDA acting chair Don Artes said the park would house greeneries, material recovery facilities, rain harvesting facility, and sewage treatment plant to e nsure that the water from the San Juan River to Pasig River is clean. A jogging path, walkway, and bike way will also be built. 'With the low water quality due to the high liquid and solid waste present due to the informal settlements present along the easement, the MMDA aims to upgrade the easement of waterways to protect geological formation of the river bank, ensure proper solid waste management in the area, and encourage social activities that are more beneficial to the community,' Artes said. He said clearing waterways from informal settlers is beneficial to the environment. 'ISF-free easements will result in unimpeded flow of water and reduced flooding,' he said. Artes inspected the area, along with Abalos, Secretary Jerry Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora. Acuzar said rehabilitation initiatives for San Juan River would also benefit Manila and Quezon City. 'This project will signify the start of beautification of the environ ment and the whole metropolis,' he said. The Metro Manila Flood Management Project is the Phase 1 of the implementation of the Metro Manila Flood Management Master Plan that aims to reduce the vulnerability to and strengthen resilience against floods. The project is a joint venture of the MMDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways. Source: Philippines News Agency