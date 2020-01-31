Housing aid up for victims of December typhoons in E. Visayas

Families with houses that were badly damaged by Typhoons Tisoy and Ursula in Eastern Visayas will receive shelter assistance of up to PHP30,000, an official of the National Housing Authority (NHA) confirmed on Thursday.

This is quick-response cash assistance for qualified families affected by natural or man-made calamities such as typhoons, earthquakes, or fire victims, for the purpose of augmenting their funds for the repair of their house structures, NHA 8 (Eastern Visayas) manager, Gavino Figuracion, said.

Through the government's emergency housing assistance program (EHAP), families whose houses were deemed totally damaged by the NHA will get PHP30,000 each, while those whose houses that were partially damaged will receive up to PHP20,000 each, depending on the extent of the damage.

The NHA has set guidelines for the damage assessment, with the village officials and the local government units as initial evaluators.

For example, a galvanized iron roof was slightly torn. Then that cannot be considered as partially damaged. We can give based on the evaluation and extent of the damage. Let's say PHP5,000 for 25-percent damage and so on, Figuracion said.

In the ceremonial distribution of the Office of the President's typhoon recovery aid to all Biliran towns here Thursday, the NHA handed the shelter assistance to the first batch of EHAP recipients in the region.

About 80 out of 694 Ursula-affected households in this town whose houses were listed as totally damaged received the cash grant.

Figuracion said the number of the first batch of beneficiaries was based on available funds worth PHP2.4 million. The release will continue as there are qualified recipients as checked by local governments and validated by the NHA.

Those who need immediate help are those (whose houses were) totally-damaged and they are also the ones who can easily be assessed if the houses were really totally damaged, he told reporters.

Figuracion urged local government units to submit their list as soon as possible, as the aid will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some 60,000 names of affected families have been submitted to the NHA-8 for verification, he added.

The office did not set a timeline for the distribution of assistance as they lack manpower who would verify the recipients, especially those whose houses were partially damaged, which means the amount of aid they would receive would depend on the extent of the damage.

Mostly, those who have suffered major damage are the ones residing along shorelines or within the no-build zone and they already have housing units in the Yolanda resettlement sites. They are not entitled to this cash benefit since they already received housing assistance in the past, Figuracion said.

To recall, those living in no-build zones have been prioritized in the awarding of permanent housing units.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Tisoy lashed at the Samar provinces, while "Ursula" struck Eastern Visayas on Christmas Eve.

Source: Philippines News Agency