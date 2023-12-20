Households, biz urged to practice energy conservation amid El Niño

MANILA: Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla has urged households and businesses to expand and deepen their practice of energy conservation to contribute to the judicious use of electricity amid the El Niño phenomenon. Lotilla said Wednesday that temperature and heat index rose by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius during El Niño, which increases the use of electricity during this period. 'President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emphasized the need to expand and deepen the practice of energy and conservation to mitigate power demand. He appealed to Filipinos to conserve energy and create a culture of responsible usage of electricity as power supply projections may still change, even if we have adequate projection, due to extreme temperatures during the height of summer that will be exacerbated by El Niño,' he said in a statement. According to the Electric Power Industry Management Bureau, peak demand in the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao grids will increase next year to 13,917 megawatts, 2,891 MW, and 2,584 MW , respectively. The peak demand across all grids in 2024 will be higher than this year's peak demand of 12,550 MW in Luzon, 2,458 MW in Visayas and 2,315 MW in Mindanao. Among the energy conservation efforts that could be done include unplugging unnecessary appliances during peak hours, using light-emitting diode (LED) lights and ironing clothes during off-peak hours. During this El Niño phenomenon, which the weather bureau expects to last until second quarter of 2024, Lotilla also encouraged both households and business establishments to harness the power from the sun by installing solar panels on rooftops that can be used for own consumption or export to the grid. 'As we face the challenging period where we would need the support of everyone, we must therefore be conscious in our use of electricity,' he said. Moreover, the energy chief met with all its attached agencies last Monday to map out critical infrastructures, such as hospitals, blood banks, banks and water pumping stations, that could be affec ted during the El Niño. He directed all the attached agencies to provide quick interventions for these infrastructures should there be power supply restrictions. 'In the case of the health sector, while the Department of Health will be providing generator sets for the government hospitals, there are also hospitals that are maintained by the provincial and local government units. The local government could help us identify these critical facilities for our efficient interventions,' Lotilla added. Source: Philippines News Agency