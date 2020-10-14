House vows to pass anti-red tape, anti-corruption measures

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday vowed to fast-track the approval of measures seeking to cut red tape and corruption in government.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said President Rodrigo Duterte’s certification of the proposed law that would grant him anti-red tape powers to accelerate the country’s socioeconomic recovery is a “welcome development”.

“House leaders under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco are in full agreement with the Chief Executive to fast-track the approval of all pending measures related to the anti-red tape and anti-corruption campaign of the government,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez said the chamber is readying a counterpart measure to Senate Bill No. 1844, which seeks to authorize the President to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses, and certifications.

“The President is tired of continued corruption. He wants a legacy that genuine reforms are implemented under his term. He stressed that any delay in the release of business permits is tantamount to corruption,” he said.

Bills certified as urgent are exempt from the “three-day” rule between the second and third readings.

The Senate has approved the measure on the third and final reading on Wednesday.

SBN 1844 shall cover all agencies of the executive branch, including departments, bureaus, offices, commissions, boards, councils; government instrumentalities, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local government units.

Under the measure, the President shall have the authority to accelerate and streamline regulatory processes and procedures for new and pending applications and renewals of permits, licenses, clearances, certifications, or authorizations, including fixing or shortening the periods provided for under existing laws, regulations, issuances, and ordinances. (

Source: Philippines News Agency