House to pursue constitutional amendments in 2024 – Speaker

MANILA: House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Tuesday they plan to pursue amendments to the 1987 Constitution to ease restrictive economic provisions next year. In his remarks to the House media during a gathering, Romualdez noted the need to review and revisit the country's Constitution to "make it more attuned, sensitive, and responsive to the times.' "I believe 2024 will allow us again to revisit the whole issue on the Constitution because I think it's timely that we revisit, and I say we'd like to focus very much on the economic provisions," he said. Romualdez said relaxing the Charter's economic provisions would enhance the investment and economic space in the country. 'We need more foreign capital to create additional job and income opportunities for our people. Increased investments will sustain our economic growth,' he said. Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., meanwhile, specified that the chamber would pursue the constitutional amendments upon the resumption of the third regular session. He said they would consider all modes to amend the Constitution, such as the people's initiative, the constitutional convention, or the constitutional assembly. "Napakadali sana eh, napaka-dali sana kung economic provisions lang eh. Nando'n na sa Senado, pero still hindi yata gumagalaw pa sa Senado, kaya (It's supposed to be easy if we're just talking about economic provisions because the proposal is already at the Senate. But it still has not moved at the Senate that's why) we're thinking of another mode," Gonzales said. "Bagong Konstitusyon ng Bagong Pilipinas. So papaano ka magtatrabaho kung Bagong Pilipinas, kung luma 'yong ating konstitusyon (New Constitution of the new Philippines. So how can we achieve a new Philippines if our Constitution is old)? Kaya that's our objective: our objective is Bagong Konstitusyon ng Bagong Pilipinas (a new Constitution for a new Philippines)." In March, the House approved on third and final reading House Bill 7352, which is the accompany ing bill to Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6. RBH 6 calls for a hybrid constitutional convention (con-con) to propose amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Source: Philippines News Agency