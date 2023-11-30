House to Expedite Passage of Amnesty Resolutions for Rebel Groups

Manila – Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez of the House of Representatives announced on Thursday the commitment to fast-track the passage of resolutions concurring with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s amnesty proclamations for various rebel groups. Romualdez stated in a press release that the House aims to approve these resolutions before the Christmas break to facilitate the return of rebels to lawful society and promote national peace.

According to Philippines News Agency, House Concurrent Resolutions 19, 20, 21, and 22, filed by Romualdez and other House leaders, support the administration's comprehensive peace initiatives by consenting to amnesty grants for rebels and insurgents. Romualdez emphasized that the adoption of these resolutions aligns with the spirit of hope, peace, and joy brought by the Christmas season. The amnesty proclamations require a majority concurrence from all members of Congress to take effect.

Apart from Romualdez, the resolutions were authored by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio D. Gonzales Jr., Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe, Minority Leader Marcelino C. Libanan, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos, and Tingog Party-list Representatives Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude A. Acidre. The resolutions signify Congressional support for peace and the reintegration of rebels into society, recognizing the need to act on amnesty requests for rebel returnees.

The resolutions also express the shared view of both chambers that granting amnesty is integral to delivering commitments under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. This includes the normalization of conflict-affected areas in the South and the transformation of decommissioned combatants into peaceful and productive citizens, contributing to national reconciliation and healing in the Bangsamoro.

Amnesty Proclamations 403, 404, 405, and 406 cover members of various groups, including the RPMP-RPA-ABB, CPP-NPA-NDF, MILF, and MNLF. However, individuals charged under specific acts, such as the Human Security Act of 2007, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, or crimes such as kidnap for ransom, rape, and terrorism, are not eligible for amnesty. Also excluded are crimes against chastity, violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, grave violations of the Geneva Convention, and international crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and gross violations of human rights.

Applications for amnesty must be filed under oath with the Amnesty Commission within two years from the proclamation's effectivity.