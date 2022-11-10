House thanks donors to relief operations for Paeng victims

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed its “sincerest and profound gratitude and appreciation” to its members, volunteers, and private entities who extended their time, effort and resources” during the relief operations for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

The House thanked all those who helped in the success of the operations through House Resolution No. 531 that the Chamber unanimously adopted in plenary session.

The resolution was authored by Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe (Zamboanga City, 2nd District), Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan (4PS Party-list), Senior Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander Marcos lll, Tingog Party-list Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre, and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez.

HR 531 noted that following Paeng’s path of destruction in different parts of the country that has caused loss of lives, and immense damage to livelihood, agriculture and infrastructure, the House, through the initiative of Speaker Romualdez, immediately recognized the urgency for aid to be delivered to those affected by the storm and launched a fund drive and relief operations.

“The call for aid and assistance was promptly answered by members of the House of Representatives, officials, employees and staff from other national government agencies, volunteers, and private entities, triggering round-the-clock relief operations at the Batasang Pambansa complex,” the resolution read.

The House has generated around PHP75 million worth of cash and in kind donations for its relief drive for the victims of Paeng.

The cash donations and pledges reached PHP49.2 million, while in kind donations such as food items, blankets and toiletries stood at PHP26 million as of Nov. 1.

“Filipinos have been known for their incomparable hospitality, generosity and instinct to take care of their countrymen, exemplified in this instance by the unconditional assistance and commitment given by the volunteers and private entities in the acquisition and repackaging of goods, and in addressing logistical concerns to ensure that the collected aid is swiftly and efficiently delivered to those in need,” HR 531 said.

Source: Philippines News Agency