House ready to work hand in hand with Senate on RBH 6 – Romualdez

MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday said that the House of Representatives is ready to work in unity with the Senate on amending the economic provisions of the Constitution, as proposed under Resolution of Both Houses (RHB) No. 6. 'I'm ready to work with them (senators) hand in hand. We are ready to embrace the RHB, and I'm already telling everyone here that this is a welcome development if the House and the Senate can work together in unity,' Romualdez said in a press briefing. 'Because that has always been the message of the President (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.), to work together for the betterment of the country and the people,' he added. Romualdez made the statements in response to questions on the manifesto issued by the Senate rejecting the People's Initiative as a 'brazen attempt' to violate the Constitution. He said he respects the Senators' right to express their opinions, the same way he respects the 'right of and prerogative' of the people to propose constitutional amendmen ts through a people's initiative. 'That is also the right of the Senate, I respect always the opinion of others. I may not necessarily agree, but I respect the right,' Romualdez said, referring to the wordings of the manifesto. Romualdez also said he does not give much importance to divisive words or actions, but rather on things that would have a positive impact on the country and the people. 'Hindi ko papatulan na maging divisive tayo. (I won't let us become divisive). Set aside petty differences, foul words or unnecessary invectives have no place here. What we do, we try to look in the good in everything that everyone does, even the Senate,' he said. 'But when I see something that is positive, like the willingness to work with the House, I will embrace it and I will work hand in hand. Hahanapin ko talaga kung saan tayo makakatrabaho at nagkakaisa tayo, kasi yon po ang mensahe ng ating mahal na Pangulo - sama-sama babangon tayong muli (I will truly look where we can work together in harmony, because tha t's the message of our beloved president - in unity, we will rise again),' Romualdez said. He added that RHB 6 being proposed by the Senate might just be the answer that proponents of the people's initiative are praying for, for the House and the Senate to unite in amending the economic provisions of the Constitution. By amending the economic provisions of the Constitution, he said the House envisions an economy open to the investments needed to generate businesses, jobs, and livelihoods for Filipinos 'Kaya itong sinasabi na Charter (change), ito ay para sa Pilipino. Hindi ito sa kongresista, hindi para sa presidente, hindi ito para sa senado (That's why this charter change is for the Filipinos. This is not for congressmen, not for the President, and not for the Senate),' he said. 'Kung maibubukas natin ang ating ekonomiya para lumago ang ekonomiya, para gumanda, dumami ang trabaho, gumanda ang livelihood natin, yan ang maganda (If we can open our open our economy for it to grow, for better and more jobs, better livelihood for us, that is good),' Romualdez said. Source: Philippines News Agency