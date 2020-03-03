House pushes for 10 day service incentive leave for workers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved on final reading a bill seeking to increase the yearly service incentive leave (SIL) of employees from five to 10 days.

With 197 affirmative votes, the chamber approved on third reading House Bill 1338, which seeks to amend the Labor Code of the Philippines.

The proposed amendment provides that every employee who has rendered at least one year of service shall be entitled to a yearly service incentive leave of 10 days.

The provision shall not apply to those already enjoying such benefit, those enjoying vacation leave with pay of at least 10 days, and those in establishments regularly employing less than 10 employees or in establishments exempted from granting this benefit by the Secretary of Labor and Employment after considering the viability or condition of such establishment.

Baguio City Rep. Mark Go, the author of the measure, said the granting of paid leaves is not only beneficial to the employees but economically advantageous for employers as well.

"Such incentives boost the morale and satisfaction of employees which are manifested in increased productivity," Go said.

"Leave credits also minimizes the risk of health and safety issues among employees which may even be more costly for both employees and employers in the long run," Go added.

