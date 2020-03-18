House party-list bloc donates P5-M worth of protective gear

The 54-strong party-list coalition at the House of Representatives has donated PHP5 million worth of protective gear like gloves, masks, goggles, and personal protective equipment for frontliners at hospitals in Metro Manila and affected provinces.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera said the coalition members rallied together for the “concerted effort to help defend the frontliners” against the coronavirus disease 2010 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The coalition members were mobilized via online conferences to make sure everything was done as fast and effective as possible because we are in a race against Covid-19,” Herrera said.

Around 150,000 masks are currently in distribution, 1,300 pairs of goggles, 40,000 pairs of gloves, and 1,300 pieces of personal protective equipment.

The recipient hospitals include Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Rizal Medical Center in Pasig, Pasig General Hospital, Ospital ng Maynila, Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, Bulacan Medical Center, Quezon Medical Center, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital, University of Santo Tomas Hospital, Region 1 Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, Quezon City General Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

Police and military personnel manning the quarantine checkpoints would also receive the protective gear.

"The World Health Organization has already declared COVID-19 a pandemic. We must do our part to help stop this. At this time, Congress must stand with the Filipino people. This is not a political fight. This is a fight of humanity versus the coronavirus. Time is of the highest essence,” the party-list bloc said.

“We learn from the mistakes of other countries wherein the virus has reached thousands of infection and hundreds of deaths. Reason: they did not take the virus seriously at first,” the group added.

Source: Philippines News Agency