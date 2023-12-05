House Party Leaders Unite in Support of President Marcos’ Peace Initiative

Manila – In a unified stance, political party leaders at the House of Representatives have issued a joint statement expressing their full support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s initiative for peace and national unity. The statement, released Tuesday, represents the collective voice of the House, encompassing various political parties. The party leaders acknowledged their diverse perspectives and ideologies but emphasized their united commitment to the greater good of the Philippines. They expressed belief in the power of dialogue, empathy, and mutual respect to bridge historical divides and foster a more inclusive and peaceful nation.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos' call for peace reaches beyond political boundaries and resonates with the core values of the Filipino people. The leaders see this as a call for understanding, cooperation, and collective action towards a harmonious and prosperous future. They pledged to support and contribute constructively to the peace process and encouraged all Filipinos to participate in this endeavor. The statement concluded with a commendation of President Marcos for his visionary leadership and a shared anticipation of a future characterized by peace, unity, and prosperity for all Filipinos. House of Representatives Secretary-General Reginald Velasco, authorized by the Party Leaders, signed the joint statement.

In a separate context, Velasco detailed that the House party leaders encompass a wide range of representatives from various political parties, including the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Nationalist People's Coalition, Nacionalista Party, National Unity Party, Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc., Partido Navoteño, and others. This collective statement followed President Marcos' signing of several amnesty proclamations for various rebel groups as part of comprehensive peace initiatives. These proclamations aim to encourage rebels and insurgents to reintegrate into society and contribute to peace-building efforts. The proclamations grant amnesty to members of different groups who committed crimes in pursuit of their political beliefs, including the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade, former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples' Army-National Democratic Front, and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Mo ro National Liberation Front. Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has led the filing of House Concurrent Resolutions to concur with these amnesty proclamations.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. also announced a recent agreement between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front for a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict, highlighting a joint statement signed in Oslo, Norway.