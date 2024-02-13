House panel directed to review PhilHealth charter to enhance benefits

The House Committee on Health will conduct a thorough review of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) charter to expand patients' benefits. Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday directed the review that specifically targets an increase in benefits, including coverage of at least 50 percent of the cost in private hospital wards and free examinations for the early detection of deadly diseases, such as cancer. Early cancer detection measures would include critical diagnostic exams like X-rays for lung cancer, mammography for breast cancer, and the human papillomavirus vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, among others. In a statement, Romualdez said there is a need for PhilHealth to function as a health maintenance organization, focusing its resources on safeguarding the health of the populace rather than investing in commercial banks and bonds. "With substantial annual allocations from Congress and regular contributions from private employees, there is no excuse for PhilHealth to scrimp on c overage. The effectiveness of the Universal Health Care system depends on our ability to provide for our citizens, ensuring they receive the medical attention and preventive care they deserve," he said. The directive reflects the government's commitment to improving health services and making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Filipinos. The review is not just about increasing coverage but also about reevaluating PhilHealth's investment strategies to ensure that funds are utilized in ways that directly benefit the health and well-being of the Filipino people, added Romualdez. The hearing will start Wednesday. Source: Philippines News Agency