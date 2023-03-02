House OKs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers on 2nd reading

MANILA: A measure that would improve the working and living conditions and ensure the socio-economic wellbeing of Filipino seafarers has hurdled second reading approval at the House of Representatives.

During the plenary session on Wednesday, the chamber passed through voice voting House Bill 7325, instituting the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, which would contain their rights, duties, conditions of employment, minimum requirements to work on a ship and other entitlements, together with the duties and responsibilities of the shipowners and manning agencies.

The bill aims to ensure that Filipino seafarers are treated fairly at all times, especially in the event of a maritime accident, epidemic, pandemic, or other natural or man-made crises.

It covers Filipino seafarers who are employed, engaged or work in any capacity on board foreign-registered ships and Philippine-registered ships operating internationally.

OFW Party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino, author of the measure, stressed the need to craft legislation that would ensure that their rights are laid down clearly, and the arrangements that they are subjected to are constantly monitored.

Magsino noted that while several laws have been crafted such as the Migrant Workers And Overseas Filipinos Act, they remain to be insufficient in directly targeting the unique needs and setup of seafarers.

"There can be no better time than now, in ensuring that a specific law which would guarantee that the seafarers whose employment is of distinct nature, is finally passed. We should not wait another decade, or worse, another pandemic, before we respond to this sector from whom we have gained so much," Magsino said.

Among the rights of Filipino seafarers, as stipulated in the bill, include the following: safe and secure workplace that complies with safety standards; fair terms and conditions of employment; decent working and living conditions on board a ship; health protection, medical care, welfare measures; self-organization; educational advancement and training; relevant information; free legal representation and speedy disposition of case; appropriate grievance mechanism; and access to communication, among others.

The bill requires a standard employment contract of the seafarer, which contains the terms and conditions of employment duly approved by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Ship owners will be required to provide decent accommodations and recreational facilities onboard ships.

Ship owners shall also be required to ensure the protection of the health of seafarers by carrying onboard free food and drinking water of appropriate quality, quantity, and nutritional value.

A "green lane" shall be provided for seafarers that shall exempt them from travel-related or health-related movement restrictions to facilitate crew change when national or international emergencies warrant.

Source: Philippines News Agency