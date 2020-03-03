House OKs coop officers in every LGU

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a measure mandating the appointment of a cooperatives officer in every local government unit (LGU) to ensure that the concerns of cooperatives match the sustainable economic development plans of the government.

Voting 182 0, the lower chamber approved House Bill 5295, which seeks to make the position of a cooperatives officer mandatory in the municipal, city and provincial levels, amending Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise Known As The Local Government Code of 1991.

Under the bill, a cooperatives officer must be a citizen of the Philippines, a resident of the LGU concerned, of good moral character, a holder of a college degree preferably in Business Administration with special training in cooperatives or any related course from a recognized college or university, and a First Grade Civil Service Eligible or its equivalent.

The cooperatives officer must have experience in cooperatives organization and management of at least five years in the case of a provincial or city cooperatives officer and three years in the case of a municipal cooperatives officer.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita Suansing, a sponsor of the measure, said one of the duties of a cooperatives officer would be to develop plans and strategies in consultation with the cooperatives sector so that their concerns would be in line with the sustainable development plans of the national government.

This bill ultimately furthers the development of our cooperatives and consequently of our great nation, Suansing said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY