House OKs bill protecting women, kids vs. e-violence

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to protect women and children from all forms of electronic violence.

Voting 227-0-0, the chamber passed House Bill No. 5869, otherwise known as the Expanded Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, which proposes amendments to Republic Act 9262.

The bill defines electronic violence or as any act involving the use or exploitation of data or any form of information and communication technology (ICT) which causes or is likely to cause mental, emotional, or psychological distress or suffering to women and their children.

The bill prohibits the unauthorized recording, distribution, sharing, or uploading of any photo, video, or other electronic forms showing the woman's and her children's intimate body parts or their sexual conduct.

Other prohibited acts include the following: harassment, threat, and intimidation of women and their children through text messaging or other electronic forms; stalking which includes the hacking of personal accounts on social networking sites; fabrication of fake information through text messaging or online; creation of fake social media accounts using a different individual's personal information with ill intent.

The proposed penalties if such acts are committed against a woman and her children are prision mayor, or a minimum of six years and a day and a maximum of 12 years; as well as a fine of not less than PHP300,000 but not more than PHP500,000.

Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun, a principal author of the bill, said countless women and children have become victims of perverse recording and photography, and the reproduction and distribution of such content are malicious or predatory.

"Violence against women and children has a profound and lasting impact on their physical and psychological well-being. It has been found that many develop depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorders as a result of such violence and abuse," Fortun said.

"The bill seeks to institute concrete policies and mechanisms to prevent the proliferation of any and all forms of electronic violence against women and children and provide legal leverage and protection to victims by clearly defining this form of violence in our legal system," he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency