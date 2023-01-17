House of Representatives to host 3-day voter sign-up activities

MANILA: The House of Representatives in Quezon City will be accepting applicants for voter registration as it will serve as a site of the "Register Anywhere Project" (RAP) for three days next week.

In a statement Tuesday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it would signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with House Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez on Jan. 24 for the establishment of a RAP hub inside the lower chamber's building from Jan. 25 to 27.

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The nationwide registration process is held in connection with the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia, members of the Commission en banc, senior Comelec officials are also expected to grace the event to be held at the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

Under the project, any qualified applicant residing anywhere in the Philippines may register at the RAP sites by submitting their application form, documentary requirements and having their biometrics taken on-site.

Aside from the House of Representatives, the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City will also be a RAP site on Jan. 25 while the Government Service Insurance System, has also been tapped as a RAP hub which started on Jan. 16 and will run until Jan. 20.

To date, there are several malls in Metro Manila, Leyte and Bicol that also serve as RAP sites --SM Fairview in Quezon City; Robinsons Manila; SM Sucat, Parañaque City; Robinsons Galleria also in Quezon City; SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City, Robinsons Tacloban, Leyte; SM City Legazpi, Albay and Robinsons Naga, Camarines Sur.

These private establishments accept applications during weekends, which started last Dec. 17 to 18, 2022 and will run until Jan. 21 to 22.

Source: Philippines News Agency